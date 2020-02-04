Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan & Jake Thompson | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 2:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

So you're boo'd up this Valentine's Day, are you?

Love is an amazing feeling and we're happy you're happy. And now that the lovey dovey holiday is upon us, it's time to start thinking about how you're going to celebrate.

Maybe you just started dating and you're asking yourself if you should get your S.O. a gift at all. We don't care if you met yesterday, you best be getting your honey a little something-something. But we're reasonable people. The seriousness of what you get 'em is totally based on how long you've been dating.

From designer perfume to makeup must-haves to heart-patterned fashion and customizable keepsakes, whether it's a new love, you've been dating for some love-filled months or in it for the long run, we've got inspired gift-giving ideas that are timely and calendar tabbing appropriate. 

Need some specifics? Keep scrolling! 

Read

Top 3 Sites to Buy Valentine's Day Flowers

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

For your new boo: Think something light-hearted and fun. In other words, nothing that gives away your feelings too early.

Papyrus Heart Donut Valentine's Day Greeting Card

A donut-themed Valentine's Day card embellished with gems, sprinkles, felt and glitter? What's not to love?

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$8 Target
Date Night Dice: Dinner, a Movie & Then Some By Chronicle Books

New love means new games! Spice up your usual go-to date night with this adventurous set of three dice and a booklet with bucket-list date night ideas.

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$15 Urban Outfitters
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Undressed Lip Set

Who knows, maybe you'll get an extra kiss for this one! This limited-edition set (valued at $96) of nude lip glosses will give your new love a variety of ways to doctor up those puckers. 

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$96
$40 Sephora
Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

OK, you'll admit it: you're smitten, but still keeping it semi-casual. These not-to-personal but not-too-cheap gifts send just the right message.

8 Other Reasons She Has Arrived Earrings Set

Her ears will be ringing with these pink and blue crystal statement babies that will elevate any #OOTD to the next level.

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$48 Revolve
Terrarium Candle

These one-of-a-kind candles are hand-poured and detailed to a fault with cactus and poppy designs that'll match the mood of your loved one's aesthetic. 

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$25 Uncommon Goods
Yves Saint Laurent Heart and Arrow Rouge Volupte Shine Collector Oil-in-Stick Lipstick

A designer peck like no other! This limited-edition YSL lipstick is decorated with Laurent's iconic and romantic heart and arrow motif and paints on a luminous signature hue.

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$38 Nordstrom
Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

True story: You're at the point where you're serious and you know this person, personally. So feel free to spend some dough and get them something you know fits their specific taste.

Custom Message Shortbread Cookies

What's better than a box of chocolates? Customizable shortbread cookies that you can personalize and fine-tune to that special someone in your life.

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$36 Uncommon Goods
LAWLESS The One Eyeshadow Palette

This richly-hued palette will become your lover's new go-to for going out! With over 18 stunning shades in a magnitude of finishes, there will be endless options for your endless dates together. 

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$64 Sephora
WILDFOX Heart Struck Jella Sweater

She'll put her heart on her sleeve (literally) with this cozy AF pullover that's perfect for the season.

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$188 Nordstrom
Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

This person might just be your person for life, so trust when we say that an intimate, nicer-than-average gift is totally appropriate.

Shashi Eye Love You Necklace

Elegant meets artsy with this unique heart pendant with a subtle shimmer. 

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$48 Shopbop
PJ Salvage All Things Love Sweatshirt & Shorts Pajama Set

Flirty meets fun with this heart-patterned pajama set that'll keep you cozy and cuddly on Cupid's big day. 

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$58 Sweatshirt $50 Shorts
YVES SAINT LAURENT Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Transform the ambience with this warm and spicy YSL perfume that's equal parts luxe and equal parts style. Notes include black coffee, white flowers and vanilla.

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$124 Sephora
Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Not to go there, but you wouldn't be surprised if you were going to marry this person. And that's exactly why an expensive-but-sweet Vday gift is fitting this year. 

COMME DES GARÇONS PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker

Channel your inner retro vibe with these vintage style street-ready sneakers stamped with the iconic peekaboo heart.

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$150 Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York Nicola Twistlock Small Shoulder Bag

Stow your essentials in this color-block confection shoulder bag with a twist lock spade buckle.

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$348 Shopbop
Adina Reyter 14k Tiny Pavé Open Folded Heart Posts

She'll stun the crowds in these 14k yellow gold diamond heart earrings that will make any occasion extra special. 

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating
$398 Shopbop

Can't get enough Valentine's Day ideas? Here are the top 3 sites to buy Valentine's Day flowers at E!. 

—Originally published on Tue. Jan 29, 2019, 3:00 a.m. PT

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty , Fashion , Top Stories , Style , Valentine's Day , Style Collective
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.