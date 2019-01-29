Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More: See the Front Row Stars at 2009 Fashion Week

From the premiere of Twilight to Kim Kardashian's romance with Reggie Bush, 2009 was filled with some unforgettable moments.

And who could forget the fashion? Platform shoes, neon clothing and chunky jewelry were the epitome of style in 2009. In the many years since, those styles have faded into obscurity, except for the platform shoes maybe, but the famous A-listers continue to dominate the fashion world. Some of these stars have even turned into fashion designers on their own, like Kanye West, or are walking the runways.

One thing that hasn't changed is the A-list guest list that continues to get a coveted invite to preview designers' newest collections. So E! News decided to take a look back to see how much—or how little—has changed since 2009.