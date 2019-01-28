The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Becomes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 5:05 PM

Vanessa Grimaldi, Josh Wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi isn't hiding her relationship behind any filters.

The Bachelor alum became Instagram official with her boyfriend Josh Wolfe on Monday in a cute #MCM post. Although this is the first we've seen of Wolfe on Grimaldi's social media pages, the two of them have reportedly been an item for a decent amount of time.

A source told E! News Grimaldi and Wolfe "started dating late last year and they met through friends."

The insider adds, "She's very happy and he seems like a good guy."

Wolfe also lives in Montreal, Canada and is the Director of Outreach and Programming for the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee in Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

The 31-year-old and her beau are currently spending time together in Boca Raton, Florida.

She even mentioned her new relationship status in her Instagram Story. Grimaldi posted a video of herself grabbing a shirt from a drawer and captioned it, "Who can relate? I steal shirts from my man all the time."

She appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and received his final rose, but the two of them broke off their engagement in August 2017. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what," they said in an exclusive statement to E! News at the time. "This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

In April, Grimaldi and her Help! I Suck at Dating podcast co-host Dean Unglert discussed dating post-Bachelor. She said of her ideal man, "I don't care if you have a million followers. I don't care. I'd rather you not have Instagram. I'd rather you not know I was ever on the show."

Keep up these cute #MCM's, Vanessa!

