Is Rumer Willis the Lion on The Masked Singer? An Investigation

Ever since week one of The Masked Singer, Rumer Willis has been one of the most popular guesses for the Lion.

She's a part of Hollywood royalty, we already know she's a great singer, and as part of the Fox family thanks to her role on Empire, it's pretty likely Fox could have gotten her to do this show. So of course, everyone was going to ask Willis about the Lion when she hit the red carpet at the SAG Awards.

"I am not," she told People Now during the People, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Red Carpet before the show, but she admitted to having seen the rumors. "All of a sudden when it started airing, I started getting all of these things in my Twitter feed and I said, oh okay. Well, maybe I have to watch this and see what's happening. It's pretty cool."

When E! News spoke to her on the same carpet, there was no such denial.

"My Twitter feed was going off and all of these things kept popping up," she told us. "I was like guys, what is happening? I literally didn't know what to do. I was like, okay guys, I don't really know, but okay, this is cool. I think it was awesome. I really love the idea for the show."