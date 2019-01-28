Cuteness Overload! 90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani and Asuelu Celebrate Their Son’s First Birthday

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 3:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kalani, Asuelu, 90 Day Fianc&amp;eacute;

kalanikalanikalani via Instagram

90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa know how to party...with their son, Oliver, that is.

The couple celebrated their one-year-old son's birthday over the weekend, and they went all out for the special occasion.

From Kalani's Instagram, it appears the family enjoyed a fun lunch together, a nice day outside (there was a red barn and goat in the background of the pic) and a memorable Samoa Siva performance. 

"Happy first birthday to my Joodle-Bop," the 90 Day Fiancé star sweetly captioned her post. "Can't wait to share his birthday weekend vlog with you all!"

They were all smiles in the family photos, especially the birthday boy.

The reality TV star's husband also shared some adorable snippets from their son's birthday festivities. In the photos, Oliver, Asuelu and his nieces and nephews were wearing a traditional Polynesian outfit that's worn during a Samoa Siva dance.

"Beautiful Samoa Siva perform by my nieces and my nephews," he wrote on his social media post. "I'm so excited."

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

All in all, it was cuteness overload!

Many fans commented on the 23-year-old star's Instagram post, sharing their excitement over their matching outfits.

Kalani, Asuelu, 90 Day Fianc&amp;eacute;

kalanikalanikalani via Instagram

"So great he's teaching his son the culture," one follower wrote. "He is so stinking sweet."

Another social media commenter added, "This couldn't be any cuter, or more precious. It kills me seeing him dressed like Daddy! I can't tell you how happy I feel that you found somewhere to dance at. I hope it makes you feel less homesick, missing family and home are tough."

So many people couldn't help but gush over their father-son moment, and we can see why. 

It won't be long before Oliver gets to share his dance with his baby brother.

Earlier this month, the couple announced they were expecting baby number two, which means they'll soon be a family of four.

Kalani revealed the exciting news on Instagram, writing, "We're having another boy! I'm now 24 weeks and due at the end of April."

The two lovebirds were the last couple to get married on the hit TLC show. They tied the knot in September 2018.

During this time, Kalani reportedly hid her pregnancy from her family members and admitted she would need to tell them sooner or later.

The pair wed on a boat in California, and shared behind-the-scenes moments with their followers on Instagram. She stunned in a flowy, lace dress, and added a silver rhinestone belt.

As the reality TV star mentioned, a vlog of Oliver's birthday celebration will be coming soon.

We can't wait to see all of the fun-filled festivities. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Couples , Reality TV , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Just Took a Big Step in Settling Their Divorce

Black Panther

Here's How You Can See Black Panther in Theaters for Free Next Month

Brennin Hunt, Rent Live

How Rent Live's Brennin Hunt Broke His Foot and What Happened Next

Pete Davidson, Sundance 2019

Pete Davidson Jokes About Rehab and Being "So Lame" in High School

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson Sets the Records Straight on Claims She's Raising Her Daughter to Be ''Genderless''

Robin Thede, Issa Rae

Looks Like Robin Thede, Issa Rae Are Making TV History With A Black Lady Sketch Show

Sneak Peek: Justin Hartley Thanks E! For Award

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.