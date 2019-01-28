Cuteness Overload! 90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani and Asuelu Celebrate Their Son’s First Birthday

kalanikalanikalani via Instagram
90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa know how to party...with their son, Oliver, that is.
The couple celebrated their one-year-old son's birthday over the weekend, and they went all out for the special occasion.
From Kalani's Instagram, it appears the family enjoyed a fun lunch together, a nice day outside (there was a red barn and goat in the background of the pic) and a memorable Samoa Siva performance.
"Happy first birthday to my Joodle-Bop," the 90 Day Fiancé star sweetly captioned her post. "Can't wait to share his birthday weekend vlog with you all!"
They were all smiles in the family photos, especially the birthday boy.
The reality TV star's husband also shared some adorable snippets from their son's birthday festivities. In the photos, Oliver, Asuelu and his nieces and nephews were wearing a traditional Polynesian outfit that's worn during a Samoa Siva dance.
"Beautiful Samoa Siva perform by my nieces and my nephews," he wrote on his social media post. "I'm so excited."
All in all, it was cuteness overload!
Many fans commented on the 23-year-old star's Instagram post, sharing their excitement over their matching outfits.
"So great he's teaching his son the culture," one follower wrote. "He is so stinking sweet."
Another social media commenter added, "This couldn't be any cuter, or more precious. It kills me seeing him dressed like Daddy! I can't tell you how happy I feel that you found somewhere to dance at. I hope it makes you feel less homesick, missing family and home are tough."
So many people couldn't help but gush over their father-son moment, and we can see why.
It won't be long before Oliver gets to share his dance with his baby brother.
Earlier this month, the couple announced they were expecting baby number two, which means they'll soon be a family of four.
Kalani revealed the exciting news on Instagram, writing, "We're having another boy! I'm now 24 weeks and due at the end of April."
The two lovebirds were the last couple to get married on the hit TLC show. They tied the knot in September 2018.
During this time, Kalani reportedly hid her pregnancy from her family members and admitted she would need to tell them sooner or later.
The pair wed on a boat in California, and shared behind-the-scenes moments with their followers on Instagram. She stunned in a flowy, lace dress, and added a silver rhinestone belt.
As the reality TV star mentioned, a vlog of Oliver's birthday celebration will be coming soon.
We can't wait to see all of the fun-filled festivities.
