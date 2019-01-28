Cuteness Overload! 90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani and Asuelu Celebrate Their Son’s First Birthday

90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa know how to party...with their son, Oliver, that is.

The couple celebrated their one-year-old son's birthday over the weekend, and they went all out for the special occasion.

From Kalani's Instagram, it appears the family enjoyed a fun lunch together, a nice day outside (there was a red barn and goat in the background of the pic) and a memorable Samoa Siva performance.

"Happy first birthday to my Joodle-Bop," the 90 Day Fiancé star sweetly captioned her post. "Can't wait to share his birthday weekend vlog with you all!"

They were all smiles in the family photos, especially the birthday boy.

The reality TV star's husband also shared some adorable snippets from their son's birthday festivities. In the photos, Oliver, Asuelu and his nieces and nephews were wearing a traditional Polynesian outfit that's worn during a Samoa Siva dance.

"Beautiful Samoa Siva perform by my nieces and my nephews," he wrote on his social media post. "I'm so excited."