Bo Peep Is Back With a New Look in Toy Story 4's Teaser

Bo Peep is back and better than ever!

Disney released a new teaser for Toy Story 4 on Monday. In addition to starring Woody and Buzz, it showcased the sheriff's leading lady, who just so happened to be rocking a new look. That's right! Bo Peep traded in her pink and white polka dot dress for a bright blue jumpsuit and purple cape.

It's been a while since Disney fans have seen the lovable toy. As fans will recall, she was notably absent from Toy Story 3. Her exact whereabouts weren't revealed. Woody just acknowledged the gang had "lost friends along the way" as Andy continued to grow up.

So, how does she rejoin the crew? Well, the last time fans saw Woody, Buzz and the gang they had found a new home with Bonnie, who was given the toys just before Andy left for college. Now, they have a few new friends, including a craft-project-turned-toy named Forky. Even though he insists he's just a piece of "trash," Forky is taught to embrace being a toy with a little help from Tom Hanks' character. However, things take a turn when Bonnie takes her toys on a road trip and ends up taking an unexpected detour. Through unlikely circumstances, Woody reunites with Bo but learns she's not the same toy he once knew. After years of living on her own, Bo has developed an adventurous spirit and lives her life on the open road.

"Bo's taken control of her own destiny," said Josh Cooley, director of Toy Story 4. "While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can't believe that they've found each other again."