Why Dax Shepard "Wasn't Certain" He Wanted to Be With Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard is opening up about the early days of his relationship with Kristen Bell.
While The Ranch star and The Good Place actress have been happily married since 2013 and share two kids together, Shepard wasn't always convinced that he wanted to be with Bell forever. In a preview clip from his Off Camera interview with Sam Jones, airing Monday night, Shepard is asked how his relationship with Bell, which began in 2007, came to be.
"I have this very weird mix of not thinking I'm good looking, general low self-esteem, chip on my shoulder that I'm dumb because I was dyslexic, all these things, yet, unbridled arrogance in relationships," Shepard shares in the clip. "I've always been that way, I don't know how to explain it...I've always felt very confident in relationships."
"So I never, ever, ever was like, 'Oh, I hope I can keep Kristen,'" Shepard says. "I was going, 'Do I want to be with a Christian, who has eight people living in her house for free? Who has to get out of a car when there's a dog that doesn't have a leash and ruin her whole day to rescue this dog? Do I wanna be...that's great and she's good, but that's not what I wanna do, I'm not that good, I don't want to spend my day finding the owner of a dog."
"So I wasn't fearful I would lose her, I wasn't certain I wanted to be with someone like that," Shepard goes on to share. "And then what happened, which could've only happened the way it did is that she never, ever said to me, 'You could be a little better of a person.' She never, ever suggested that I should do that."
Instead, Shepard explains, he watched Bell's actions and the results of the way she lived her life.
"I just couldn't deny the reality of how her life unfolds," Shepard shares. "There's something charmed about it."
After observing this, Shepard says that he "chose to move more" in Kristen's direction.
