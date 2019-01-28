Manifest Is a Hit Show, So What Happens to Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh When They Travel?

So, you're on Manifest, a hit show about an airplane full of people that disappears for five years mid-flight. Does that mess with your real-life travel experiences? Yep, it seems so.

"Every time I get on a plane people have various different reactions to me, like ‘Uh oh!' or ‘We were so exciting you were on, but scared at the same time.' It's just a weird kind of thing," series star Josh Dallas told E! News.

Dallas' costar Melissa Roxburgh said her body just goes into shock when she travels, and every time she goes to an airport since the show she gets sick in some way.