Serena Williams Dances to Beyoncé During Surprise Lip Sync Battle Performance

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 10:59 AM

Serena Williams, LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle

Serena Williams surprises the Lip Sync Battle audience on this week's new episode.

This Thursday, viewers will watch actress Brooklyn Decker take on her husband, former tennis pro Andy Roddick on Lip Sync Battle. In a just-released preview for the episode, we see Decker performing Beyoncé's song "Sorry." About 10 seconds into the preview, Williams is revealed on the Lip Sync Battle stage, shocking co-host Chrissy Teigen and Roddick, who go crazy and start cheering for the tennis icon. Teigen even almost loses her hat while jumping up and down.

Williams, who appeared in the music video for the same Bey song, joins Decker in dancing as the crowd goes wild.

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Cutest Moments

"You appeared in the actual video with Beyoncé, obviously, what was it like doing it live for the crowd here?" Lip Sync Battle co-host LL Cool J asks Williams in the preview clip.

"Oh my God, it was so fun!" Williams says. "It was so fun, we're here to win this."

Watch the video above to see Williams and Decker show off their dance moves!

You can see the complete Lip Sync Battle episode on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

