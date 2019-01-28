The This Is Us Cast Had an Unforgettable Time at the 2019 SAG Awards

It was a big night for the Big Three.

Of course, we're talking about our favorite TV family, the Pearsons, who took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for This Is Us on Sunday evening at the 2019 SAG Awards—for the second year in a row, to boot.

The stars of the hit NBC series, including Mandy Moore , Justin Hartleyand Sterling K. Brown, took the stage to accept the award, along with their younger counterparts and fellow co-stars.

"Thank you so much for embracing a show that is about life and it's unpredictable loss and its sweet, sweet victories and inclusivity, all of that amazing stuff," Hartley told the crowd and everyone watching from home.