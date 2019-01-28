Aw! Anne Hathaway Couldn't Be More Excited About Emily Blunt's SAG Awards Win

After Emily Blunt won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2019 SAG Awards, Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to celebrate her Devil Wears Prada co-star's big achievement.

"YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!" Hathaway wrote on Instagram.

Hathaway and Blunt starred in the popular flick along with Meryl Streep back in 2006. In the movie, Hathaway played Andy, a recent graduate who pursues her journalism dreams by accepting an assistant position at the fashion magazine Runway. Blunt portrayed Emily, the assistant to the ruthless editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep).

Even though it's been over a decade since the film's debut, fans couldn't resist embracing the nostalgia.

"Miranda Priestly is just a little tiny bit impressed," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"This is for that time you took her spot to go to fashion week in Paris," wrote another.