Rachael Leigh Cook Shares the Secrets of Why She's All That Has Stayed Special for 20 Years

Grab a hacky sack and cue up "Kiss Me": She's All That hit theaters 20 years ago.

In the iconic teen rom-com, Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. star as Laney Boggs, a "dorky" (that would definitely be "adorkable" now) art student, and Zack Siler, student body president and captain of the soccer team. After getting dumped by his girlfriend Taylor Vaughan (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe) for former reality star Brock Hudson (Matthew Lillard), Zack makes a bet with his buddy Dean Sampson (Paul Walker) that he can turn any girl into the prom queen—even, gasp, shy, brainy Laney.

"When you read a script—if that script is a solid 8, 9, really good—you can usually count on the outcome being a solid 7, if you're lucky," Cook tells E! News. "And this movie just lived up to its potential and then some."

Laney gets a makeover, Zack realizes what a jerk he's been, and (spoiler alert) they totally fall for each other. She's All That became an instant 1990s classic—even if its leading lady is hesitant to call it that.