The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 Trailer Has So Many Moments That'll Make You Say OMG

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 8:36 AM
At long last, Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City is coming back.
After one of the best seasons ever—never forget the boat trip from hell and ensuing widespread diarrhea—the ladies of the Big Apple return for a season 11 full of costumes, making out and drama, as you can see in the trailer below.
Back for the fun are Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, and joining them is Barbara Kavovit and Jill Zarin. Zarin, an original cast member, appeared as a guest in the previous two seasons.
The drama from last year spills over, including Dorinda's "Jovani!" heckles at Luann's cabaret show and Tinsley's quest for a husband. And never fear, the reality stars return to the Berkshires once again for a night of debauchery. Plus, there's a trip to Miami that makes Bethenny bring back her famous Scary Island line: "Go to f—king sleep, now," she tells Sonja…who then falls off her chair.
In the trailer above, which was debuted by People, Bethenny also touches on the death of her on-again/off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields, Ramona reunites with ex-husband Mario Singer, Dorinda and Luann continue their feud and Luann waxes poetic about her life trajectory: "Nine months ago I was in jail and now I'm a cabaret star, it's insane," she says.
"I can't even believe you act this way. ‘Cabaret, cabaret, cabaret!' Life is not a cabaret!" Bethenny screams at Luann. "You're insufferable!"
The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 premieres Wednesday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
