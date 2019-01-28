The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 Trailer Has So Many Moments That'll Make You Say OMG

At long last, Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City is coming back.

After one of the best seasons ever—never forget the boat trip from hell and ensuing widespread diarrhea—the ladies of the Big Apple return for a season 11 full of costumes, making out and drama, as you can see in the trailer below.

Back for the fun are Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, and joining them is Barbara Kavovit and Jill Zarin. Zarin, an original cast member, appeared as a guest in the previous two seasons.