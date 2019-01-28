Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting Baby No. 2

There's another baby on the way for this Bachelor in Paradise couple.

Jade Roper Tolbert is pregnant with her and husband Tanner Tolbert's second child, the excited parents announced on social media on Monday, just days after their third wedding anniversary. The couple shared the big news using a photo of themselves together holding their daughter and an ultrasound photo on a beach.

"Baby #2 is adding to our crew!!" the caption read. "We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We've been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby."

While we know the little one will arrive by the end of summer, the couple did not disclose the baby's sex.