Big Wins, Beloved Couples and a Wakanda Salute: See All the Candid Moments at the 2019 SAG Awards

Another award show, another night of sweet celebrity moments.

Outside of watching them on the big and small screen, stars really get to shine during award season and the 2019 SAG Awardswere no exception. From donning designer duds to accepting precious honors, it is always a celebratory night when it comes time for this ceremony. With Will & Grace's Megan Mullally at the helm during this year's show inside the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the laughs were just as nonstop as the honors.

And, while actors and actresses like Glenn Close and Rami Malek, Sandra Oh and Darren Criss took the stage to accept coveted awards this year, there was just as many special moments take place off-stage.