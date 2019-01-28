Big Wins, Beloved Couples and a Wakanda Salute: See All the Candid Moments at the 2019 SAG Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 7:08 AM
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Another award show, another night of sweet celebrity moments.
Outside of watching them on the big and small screen, stars really get to shine during award season and the 2019 SAG Awardswere no exception. From donning designer duds to accepting precious honors, it is always a celebratory night when it comes time for this ceremony. With Will & Grace's Megan Mullally at the helm during this year's show inside the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the laughs were just as nonstop as the honors.
And, while actors and actresses like Glenn Close and Rami Malek, Sandra Oh and Darren Criss took the stage to accept coveted awards this year, there was just as many special moments take place off-stage.
From capturing celebrity pals, finding unexpected doppelgängers and snapping sweet PDA, the cameras didn't miss a thing every step of Hollywood's big night.
See all of the standout candid moments for yourself in E!'s gallery below!
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
The A Quiet Place actor was a proud husband as his famous wife was called for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
This par was the epitome of #couplegoals on the SAG Awards red carpet.
Rachel Luna/Getty Images
The Black Panther co-stars were the most stylish of pals at the annual award show.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
The two Female Actor in a Leading Role contenders smiled for the cameras together.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
The awards served as a fancy date night for this expectant star couple.
John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
This is Rebecca and Jack Pearson with their matching SAG Award statues.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel mother and daughter shared a sweet moment in front of the cameras.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Grown-ish actress gave cameras a wink out on the red carpet.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Assassination of Gianni Versace star mimicked his prized statue.
Article continues below
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
We're not quite sure what's going on here, but they both look supremely chic in the process.
John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
Could the This Is Us star look any more elegant?
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The Crazy Rich Asians stars looked even more fashionable than their fabulous characters.
Article continues below
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner
While this is a great photobomb on its own, can we talk about how similar these two actors look?
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Black Panther stars struck a Wakanda Forever pose with their well-deserved new hardware.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
The Handmaid's Tale stars posed for a happy selfie with the SAG Award winner.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?