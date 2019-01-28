Inside the 2019 SAG Awards After-Parties With Rami Malek, the Black Panther Cast and More

After film and TV's biggest stars honored the work of their peers at the 2019 SAG Awards, the A-listers kept the celebrations going by hitting up a few after-parties.   

Rami Malek, for instance, attended Netflix's soirée at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. The Bohemian Rhapsody star, who took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, was joined by several of his cast members, including his girlfriend Lucy Boynton and Mike Myers. He was also photographed hanging out with nominee Timothée Chalamet, who was up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Beautiful Boy.

Of course, Malek wasn't the only one celebrating a big win that evening. The cast of Black Panther, who claimed the top prize of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, also attended the bash. Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o were just a few of the film's stars seen having a good time. Jason Bateman, who won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Ozark, attended the party as well as did a few cast members from This Is Us, who took home the prize for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards: After-Party Photos

However, this wasn't the only party in town. People also hosted its annual SAG Awards gala in Los Angeles. Several celebrities from the cast of Crazy Rich Asians to The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story winner Darren Criss attended the bash. 

 

Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Henry Golding, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Some stars, however, decided to enjoy the night in a more intimate setting. An eyewitness told E! News Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson went out to dinner at Chateau Marmont. While the Sharp Objects co-stars didn't dine together, they did say hello. After enjoying her meal with her husband Darren Le Gallo, Adams, who was nominated for her role on the show and for her performance in Vice, stopped by Clarkson's table to say goodnight. 

"We don't need any f--king awards," Clarkson, who was also nominated for Sharp Objects and attended People's party, said, per the eyewitness. "We have food and wine!" 

"If I needed awards to get by, I'd have starved to death a long time ago," Adams quipped back before heading out with her hubby. 

To see more after-party photos, check out the gallery above.

We can't wait for next year!

