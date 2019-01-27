Rent Live Reunites Entire Original Cast For Breathtaking Finale

525,600 tears just fell out of our eyes at the end of tonight's production of Rent (A Little Bit) Live.

The Fox show reunited the entire original Broadway cast for the finale (which was also the only live portion of the show due to star Brennin Hunt's broken foot), and we openly wept. That's not an exaggeration or hyperbole or anything but the full truth. Give us Idina Menzel singing "Seasons of Love" in any way and we are gonna tear up, so give us Idina Menzel surrounded by the entire new and old cast singing "Seasons of Love" together and we're done for.