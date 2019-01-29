Here's Proof Bella Hadid's Fashion Is Fierce AF On and Off the Runway

  • By
    &

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

From walking the runway for the likes of Roberto Cavalli and Moschino, to gracing the covers of major publications such as Vogue and Elle, there is no denying that Bella Hadid is one of the busiest supermodels on the planet.

And with New York Fashion Week just around the corner, the supermodel is about to become busier than ever.

Aside from her stellar runway-looks, Hadid also has some envious street style.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaarthe 22-year-old model admitted that she is the one who puts together most of her outfits. "It's important to push boundaries," she stated in a separate interview with the publication. "There have been a few times that I've gone overboard, but I like to do whatever makes me feel good."

Luckily for us, the upcoming weeks are set to be filled with star-studded fashion events, meaning more bomb-shell style moments from the Dior Darling.

Photos

Bella Hadid's Best Looks

So, while we're waiting to see which New York runways Bella will dominate this season, let's revisit some of her most unforgettable looks in our gallery above!

We can't wait to see what Bella will be wearing next!

 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion Week , Style Collective , Bella Hadid , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Giuliana Rancic, 2019 SAG Awards

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards Dress

Fashion Week Beauty Looks

From Flowers to Feather Eyelashes: See the Best Beauty Looks From Fashion Week Fall 2019

Justin Timberlake, Embarrassing fashion trends, Von Dutch

Remember These Embarrassing Celebrity Fashion Trends?

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Watch Cardi B Strut on Her Own Runway as She Preps for Fashion Week

Fashion Week After Parties/Dinner, Uma Thurman

Go Inside the Coolest After Parties From Fashion Week Fall 2019

Rihanna

From Fashion Icon to Designer: See Rihanna Rock Fashion Week for Over a Decade

She's All That, 20th Anniversary

Rachael Leigh Cook Shares the Secrets of Why She's All That Has Stayed Special for 20 Years

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.