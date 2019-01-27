The Real Reason Why Irina Shayk Didn't Attend the 2019 SAG Awards With Bradley Cooper

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Bradley Cooper attended the 2019 SAG Awards with a different love of his life on his arms: his mom, Gloria Campano.
So where was his long-term girlfriend and mother of their baby Lea, Irina Shayk? The model traded in the warm weather of Los Angeles for some more frigid temps in Moscow, Russia for a campaign with Marc Jacobs Beauty and Sephora. She posted on Saturday about her new gig abroad in a photo that showed her dressed in lingerie holding two adorable puppies. She captioned it, "Heading to @sephora_russia @marcjacobsbeauty with my new friends Kolizey and Glinka from dog shelter @povodog."
The 33-year-old model was born in Russia and also wrote her caption in Russia.
Shayk's jaunt to Russia is another stop in her European trek abroad. Last week she was seen in Paris at a number of fashion shows for Paris Fashion Week, including the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Shayk and Cooper made a stylish appearance together on Jan. 8 at the 2019 National Board of Review awards gala in New York and shared some sweet PDA moments both inside and outside the event. A few days before that, she glittered in gold at the 2019 Golden Globesas Cooper looked dapper in a white tuxedo.
Although Cooper and the A Star Is Born cast went home empty-handed at the SAG Awards, they've been nominated for a won a number of accolades at various shows. Gaga took home a number of awards at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, including tying Best Actress. She even tied with Glenn Close for that one.
Gaga has a tendency to gush about Cooper (for good reason!) and she did so during her remarks at the Critics Choice Awards. "Bradley, you are a magical filmmaker. And you are just as magical of a human being," she said at the time. "I have never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you. And I will cherish it forever. You seamlessly were both the love of my life and the man behind the camera."
A Star Is Born was Cooper's directorial debut and although he wasn't nominated for a Best Director award, the film itself is up for Best Picture.
The singer reacted to Cooper's Best Director snub and continued to praise him. She told the Los Angeles Times, "At the end of the day, he knows that he's the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast. I know that he's so happy that we've all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition."
Clearly Cooper is feeling the love from his on-screen wife and real life partner.
Shayk opened up to E! News in October about motherhood and her career. "I think it's really important to remember that a woman is the strongest one and that if we want we can manage everything at the same time," she explained.
She added, "And it's really important to just be yourself and just remember who you are and manage everything, because we can manage everything if we want to."