These Pics Are Proof That Lady Gaga Is the Life of the Party at the 2019 SAG Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 7:34 PM
Seeing Lady Gaga at the 2019 SAG Awards is giving us a million reasons to love her.
The singer pulled up to the Shrine Auditorium in an amazing look that is literally fresh off the Paris runways. Gaga's Christian Dior Haute Couture gown was seen on the runway just last week.
Her white, flowing gown was elegant, yet sophisticated. Plus, it showed off the perfect amount of leg. The Dior dress had a long slit that allowed for Gaga to pull a total Angelina Jolie on the red carpet. Not to mention the gorgeous jewels from the 2019 Tiffany Blue Book Collection that Lady Gaga wore on the red carpet.
Inside the show, all eyes were on her and her Star Is Born co-stars as they mingled among themselves. And Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's chemistry was so obvious, it's no wonder the stars are up for an award at the show.
If you need further proof that Gaga is living her best life, check out the gallery below!
Lady Gaga shows off her red claws at the show and gives her little monsters a total shout-out.
The singer gave the crowds the ol' razzle dazzle with her man by her side.
The Star Is Born cast took to the stage, but unfortunately they didn't perform "Shallow" as fans hoped they would.
Gaga's work life and personal life came together at the 2019 SAG Awards.
Even when she gasps she manages to make it look beautiful!
It's like the rest of the world fades when these two are together.
Christian Carino definitely wins for being the most supportive fiancé in the crowd.
The singer gave the world a modern take on Marilyn Monroe's red lip and white dress look.
How can anyone can keep a straight face when Lady Gaga is looking so sweetly at Sam Elliott?
After seeing these two together, fans will be demanding an American Horror Story and American Crime Story crossover.
After seeing Lady Gaga at tonight's show, we'll never love again.
