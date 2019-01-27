These Pics Are Proof That Lady Gaga Is the Life of the Party at the 2019 SAG Awards

Seeing Lady Gaga at the 2019 SAG Awards is giving us a million reasons to love her.

The singer pulled up to the Shrine Auditorium in an amazing look that is literally fresh off the Paris runways. Gaga's Christian Dior Haute Couture gown was seen on the runway just last week.

Her white, flowing gown was elegant, yet sophisticated. Plus, it showed off the perfect amount of leg. The Dior dress had a long slit that allowed for Gaga to pull a total Angelina Jolie on the red carpet. Not to mention the gorgeous jewels from the 2019 Tiffany Blue Book Collection that Lady Gaga wore on the red carpet.

Inside the show, all eyes were on her and her Star Is Born co-stars as they mingled among themselves. And Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's chemistry was so obvious, it's no wonder the stars are up for an award at the show.