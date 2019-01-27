These Pics Are Proof That Lady Gaga Is the Life of the Party at the 2019 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 7:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Seeing Lady Gaga at the 2019 SAG Awards is giving us a million reasons to love her.

The singer pulled up to the Shrine Auditorium in an amazing look that is literally fresh off the Paris runways. Gaga's Christian Dior Haute Couture gown was seen on the runway just last week. 

Her white, flowing gown was elegant, yet sophisticated. Plus, it showed off the perfect amount of leg. The Dior dress had a long slit that allowed for Gaga to pull a total Angelina Jolie on the red carpet. Not to mention the gorgeous jewels from the 2019 Tiffany Blue Book Collection that Lady Gaga wore on the red carpet. 

Inside the show, all eyes were on her and her Star Is Born co-stars as they mingled among themselves. And Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's chemistry was so obvious, it's no wonder the stars are up for an award at the show. 

Photos

Lady Gaga Is Living Her Best Life at the 2019 SAG Awards

If you need further proof that Gaga is living her best life, check out the gallery below!

Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Monsters

Lady Gaga shows off her red claws at the show and gives her little monsters a total shout-out.

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Strike a Pose

The singer gave the crowds the ol' razzle dazzle with her man by her side.

Sam Elliott, Anthony Ramos, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 2019 SAG Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Stage Presence

The Star Is Born cast took to the stage, but unfortunately they didn't perform "Shallow" as fans hoped they would.

Article continues below

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, 2019 SAG Awards

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

Worlds Collide

Gaga's work life and personal life came together at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Picture Perfect

Even when she gasps she manages to make it look beautiful!

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Jackson and Ally

It's like the rest of the world fades when these two are together.  

Article continues below

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

Pucker Up

Christian Carino definitely wins for being the most supportive fiancé in the crowd. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Iconic

The singer gave the world a modern take on Marilyn Monroe's red lip and white dress look. 

Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, 2019 SAG Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner

Poker Face

How can anyone can keep a straight face when Lady Gaga is looking so sweetly at Sam Elliott?

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, 2019 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Livin' la Vida Loca

After seeing these two together, fans will be demanding an American Horror Story and American Crime Story crossover. 

After seeing Lady Gaga at tonight's show, we'll never love again. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , 2019 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Cute Alert! Hugh Grant Watches "Ninjago" With His Kids

Awkwafina Plays Coy About "Crazy Rich Asians" Sequel

Rachel Brosnahan Loves In-N-Out

Emma Stone, Dave McCary, SAG Awards, Show

Emma Stone Surprisingly Steps Out With Boyfriend Dave McCary at 2019 SAG Awards

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 SAG Awards

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards Dress

Jason Bateman, 2019 SAG Awards, Best Actor, Drama Series

Jason Bateman Gives Inspiring Speech at 2019 SAG Awards: "You're Just One Job Away"

Emily Blunt, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Emily Blunt Gave the Most Swoon-worthy Shout-Out to John Krasinski in SAG Award Acceptance Speech

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.