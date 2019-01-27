FIJI Water Girls Are Back for the 2019 SAG Awards But There's a Catch

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 7:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
FIJI Water Girls, 2019 SAG Awards

FIJI Water / Twitter

They're ba-ack...

The FIJI Water Girls, models carrying out bottles of the sponsoring brand's fancy water, made their way to the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, three weeks after their colleague Kelleth Cuthbert first stole the show at the 2019 Golden Globes by photobombing celebs.

Dressed in their signature indigo dresses, they posed together near the red carpet but kept their distance from the stars and other VIP guests. Cuthbert was not spotted.

"Welcome to the #SAGAwards! We're honored to be here on the silver carpet to hydrate Earth's Finest in television and film," read a tweet by the brand.

After Cuthbert went viral at the Golden Globes, Jamie Lee Curtis had made headlines by speaking out against being photobombed by her.

"I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either," she said on Instagram.

"The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products," she added.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

FIJI Water Girls, not including Cuthbert, had also appeared at the less prominent 2019 Critics' Choice Awards two weeks ago.

The 2019 SAG Awards will be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / p.m. PT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Viral , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bradley Cooper, Gloria Campano, SAG Awards 2019

The Real Reason Why Irina Shayk Didn't Attend the 2019 SAG Awards With Bradley Cooper

Chadwick Boseman, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Biggest Jaw Droppers From the 2019 SAG Awards: First Time Winners, Black Panther's Big Prize and More

Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, SAG Awards

You May Have Missed These Reunions at the 2019 SAG Awards

Brennin Hunt, Rent Live

16 Best Memes About Rent Live, Which Was Mostly Not Live

Mackenzie Hancsicsak, 2019 SAG Awards

This Is Us' Mackenzie Hancsicsak Sold Girl Scout Cookies at the 2019 SAG Awards

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

These Pics Are Proof That Lady Gaga Is the Life of the Party at the 2019 SAG Awards

Emma Stone, Dave McCary, SAG Awards, Show

Emma Stone Surprisingly Steps Out With Boyfriend Dave McCary at 2019 SAG Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.