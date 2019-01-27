FIJI Water Girls Are Back for the 2019 SAG Awards But There's a Catch

They're ba-ack...

The FIJI Water Girls, models carrying out bottles of the sponsoring brand's fancy water, made their way to the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, three weeks after their colleague Kelleth Cuthbert first stole the show at the 2019 Golden Globes by photobombing celebs.

Dressed in their signature indigo dresses, they posed together near the red carpet but kept their distance from the stars and other VIP guests. Cuthbert was not spotted.

"Welcome to the #SAGAwards! We're honored to be here on the silver carpet to hydrate Earth's Finest in television and film," read a tweet by the brand.

After Cuthbert went viral at the Golden Globes, Jamie Lee Curtis had made headlines by speaking out against being photobombed by her.

"I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either," she said on Instagram.

"The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products," she added.

FIJI Water Girls, not including Cuthbert, had also appeared at the less prominent 2019 Critics' Choice Awards two weeks ago.

The 2019 SAG Awards will be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / p.m. PT.

