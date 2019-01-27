EXCLUSIVE!

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards Dress

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 7:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Giuliana Rancic, 2019 SAG Awards

Instagram

We've got all the details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards dress straight from her trusty stylist Jenny Rodriguez!

The E! News host looked absolutely stunning during Sunday's red carpet in L.A. in a strapless black dress from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu. The simple, classic LBD look featured a structured bodice cinched by a black belt with ruffles on the skirt with a white trim. The ensemble showcased G's tall frame.

Giuliana completed her gorgeous look in dark pointed heels by Dior and blinged-out jewelry. G's earrings are Dena Kemp and her show-stopping rings are Jacqner Guizian.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Giuliana switched it from her 2019 Golden Globes look. Rancic opted for a pearl-colored Gucci halter gown for the Globes red carpet. The Gucci column number was sleek and stylish and featured silver bejeweled details around the neck.

Rancic completed her Globes look with Christian Louboutin heels, earrings and a ring by XIV Karats and a gorgeous bracelet by Mattia Cielo.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Giuliana Rancic , 2019 SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , SAG Awards , Exclusives , Style Collective , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

These Pics Are Proof That Lady Gaga Is the Life of the Party at the 2019 SAG Awards

Emma Stone, Dave McCary, SAG Awards, Show

Emma Stone Surprisingly Steps Out With Boyfriend Dave McCary at 2019 SAG Awards

Jason Bateman, 2019 SAG Awards, Best Actor, Drama Series

Jason Bateman Gives Inspiring Speech at 2019 SAG Awards: "You're Just One Job Away"

Emily Blunt, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Emily Blunt Gave the Most Swoon-worthy Shout-Out to John Krasinski in SAG Award Acceptance Speech

Bradley Cooper, Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 SAG Awards

When Jack Met Jack...Bradley Cooper and Milo Ventimiglia Chat It Up at the 2019 SAG Awards

Michael B. Jordan, 2018 Governors Awards Arrivals

Michael B. Jordan Pulls a Timothée Chalamet on 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet With Bold Harness

Yara Shahidi, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 SAG Awards: Lady Gaga, Yara Shahidi and More

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.