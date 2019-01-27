We've got all the details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards dress straight from her trusty stylist Jenny Rodriguez!

The E! News host looked absolutely stunning during Sunday's red carpet in L.A. in a strapless black dress from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu. The simple, classic LBD look featured a structured bodice cinched by a black belt with ruffles on the skirt with a white trim. The ensemble showcased G's tall frame.

Giuliana completed her gorgeous look in dark pointed heels by Dior and blinged-out jewelry. G's earrings are Dena Kemp and her show-stopping rings are Jacqner Guizian.