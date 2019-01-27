Rami Malek Dedicates His Best Actor Win at the 2019 SAG Awards to Freddie Mercury: "This Is For Him"

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 6:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Can't stop him now!

Rami Malek won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at the  2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, his latest win for his portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, one of the most successful movies of 2018.  

After taking the stage, Malek talked about the "power" he has felt since playing Mercury, who died in 1991, in the hit film.

"I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury...I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life, being exactly who you want to be, and accomplishing everything you so desire," he said. "And I feel that and he allows us all to feel that, so this is, again, for him. Thank you very much. "

Photos

SAG Awards 2019 Winners

At the end of his speech, Malek jokingly referenced his struggle as an actor before landing his breakout roles in Mr. Robot and Bohemian Rhapsody, saying, "I have anecdotes about what it is to be an actor and delivering pizzas and stuff like that, but I will spare you." 

 

Rami Malek, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Malek beat out Vice's Christian Bale A Star Is Born'sBradley Cooper Green Book's Viggo Mortensen and BlacKKKlansman's John David Washington to bring home his latest trophy for his portrayal of the iconic Queen lead singer. 

"Wow. This just seems extraordinary to me when I look at those actors I am nominated with, truly. I just never in my wildest dreams thought I could be in a category with these men," he said, "and I am so proud to be one of your peers and to celebrate my peers tonight and to be celebrated by them. It's an honor. I'm taken aback by it."

Malek took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes, as well as Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The cast of Bohemian Rhapsody, including Malek's real-life girlfriend Lucy Boynton, is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Rami Malek , Christian Bale , Bradley Cooper , SAG Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bradley Cooper, Gloria Campano, SAG Awards 2019

The Real Reason Why Irina Shayk Didn't Attend the 2019 SAG Awards With Bradley Cooper

Chadwick Boseman, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Biggest Jaw Droppers From the 2019 SAG Awards: First Time Winners, Black Panther's Big Prize and More

Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, SAG Awards

You May Have Missed These Reunions at the 2019 SAG Awards

Brennin Hunt, Rent Live

16 Best Memes About Rent Live, Which Was Mostly Not Live

Mackenzie Hancsicsak, 2019 SAG Awards

This Is Us' Mackenzie Hancsicsak Sold Girl Scout Cookies at the 2019 SAG Awards

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

These Pics Are Proof That Lady Gaga Is the Life of the Party at the 2019 SAG Awards

Emma Stone, Dave McCary, SAG Awards, Show

Emma Stone Surprisingly Steps Out With Boyfriend Dave McCary at 2019 SAG Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.