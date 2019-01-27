Rami Malek Dedicates His Best Actor Win at the 2019 SAG Awards to Freddie Mercury: "This Is For Him"

Can't stop him now!

Rami Malek won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, his latest win for his portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, one of the most successful movies of 2018.

After taking the stage, Malek talked about the "power" he has felt since playing Mercury, who died in 1991, in the hit film.

"I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury...I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life, being exactly who you want to be, and accomplishing everything you so desire," he said. "And I feel that and he allows us all to feel that, so this is, again, for him. Thank you very much. "