What Was Timothée Chalamet Reading at the 2019 SAG Awards? Here Are the Internet's Best Theories

Timothée Chalamet traded his harness for a book at tonight's 2019 SAG Awards.

The Beautiful Boy star garnered attention at this year's Golden Globes for walking the red carpet in what he told E! News was described to him as an accessory for those keen on "sex dungeon culture." He'd later call the sequined Louis Vuitton accessory a "bib," but not before the internet turned his bold fashion statement into a meme.

Well during host Megan Mullally's opening remarks, cameras caught Chalamet in an equally as viral scenario.

While table mates and fellow nominees John Krasinski and Emily Blunt focused intently on the Shrine Auditorium stage, 23-year-old Timmy had his nose in a book—literally. It's unclear what literature piqued the actor's undivided attention, but viewers at home had a field day with the moment.