Mahershala Ali Thanks His Fellow Performers During SAG Awards Win

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 5:49 PM

Mahershala Ali, 2019 SAG Awards, Winners

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations to Mahershala Ali!

The 44-year-old actor took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in Green Book at the 2019 SAG Awards tonight.

After it was announced that the House of Cards performer had won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, he took the stage to thank his fellow actors for inspiring him.

"The more I am fortunate and blessed to get to do this work the more I realize how much I need you, all of you in this room to draw inspiration from and get my cues as to how to go deeper and I'm just really grateful to be among this fraternity of people, fraternity of artists who have the good fortune of getting to deal and wrestle with the human condition and trying to do that responsibly," he explained.

The True Detective actor also took the time to thank his family for their support. 

 

Read

SAG Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

It's clear that audiences and his fellow actors were riveted by the California native's transformation into Dr. Don Shirley in Green Book.

In the Golden Globe winning film, Ali plays an African American pianist who hires an Italian-American bouncer to be his driver as he tours the South in the midst of racial segregation in America during the 1960s.

The Oscar winner beat out Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born) and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) to win the trophy at the SAG Awards.

The New York University alum previously won the same award for his work on Moonlight. He also shared the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture with his Hidden Figures costars in 2017.

Ali's co-star, Viggo Mortensen, is also up for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture prize.

