Mahershala Ali Thanks His Fellow Performers During SAG Awards Win

Congratulations to Mahershala Ali!

The 44-year-old actor took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in Green Book at the 2019 SAG Awards tonight.

After it was announced that the House of Cards performer had won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, he took the stage to thank his fellow actors for inspiring him.

"The more I am fortunate and blessed to get to do this work the more I realize how much I need you, all of you in this room to draw inspiration from and get my cues as to how to go deeper and I'm just really grateful to be among this fraternity of people, fraternity of artists who have the good fortune of getting to deal and wrestle with the human condition and trying to do that responsibly," he explained.

The True Detective actor also took the time to thank his family for their support.