The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Cast Wins 2019 SAG Award for Comedy Ensemble

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 5:28 PM
The SAG Award winner for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series is nothing short of marvelous—the cast of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home the honor at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season two cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Caroline Aaron, Zachary Levi, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollack, Luke Kirby and Brian Tarantina.
Other SAG nominees in the category included GLOW, Barry, Atlanta and The Kominsky Method.
Both Brosnahan and Borstein took home Emmys for their work in the show at the 2018 ceremony. Shalhoub and Brosnahan won Screen Actors Guild Awards for their individual work in season two as well.
"You cannot imagine the incredibly wonderful feeling it is to work alongside these people. This is a love fest. We are so grateful to [Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino], our wonderful writers, our directors, our brilliant camera operators and crew. Again, everyone at Amazon, we cannot thank you enough. Stay with us," Shalhoub said while accepting the award for the cast.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was also honored with the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy and Golden Globe.
Amazon has already ordered another a third season.
