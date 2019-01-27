Aww! So Many Celebrities Brought Family Members As Their Dates to the 2019 SAG Awards

Talk about family bonding.

How are you spending your Sunday evening? Maybe watching TV with your parents? Or playing games with your siblings? If you're a celebrity, your family night activities require formal wear. At the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, many stars brought along a family member or two to experience the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. 

Legendary actor Alan Alda brought his grandchildren to the ceremony as it's set to be a huge night for him: The M*A*S*H star is this year's recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. (And he also wins Coolest Grandpa of the Year, too!)

But he wasn't the only celeb to bring along a family member. 

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi had the ultimate mother-daughter date, looking gorgeous with her mother Keri as they posed on the red carpet together. 

Before hitting the ceremony, Emily Osment, who is nominated alongside her The Kominsky Method costars for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, took a moment to film a fun Boomerang with her father, who showed off some impressive posing skills. 

"yeah. dad can boomerang," the 26-year-old Hannah Montana star wrote. "comin for ya @sagawards."

Another young star who brought her father along for the night? Spider-Man: Homecoming star Laura Harrier, who posted a photo of the duo on her Instagram Stories. She labeled her dad as the "best date" in the adorable snap. 

The 25th annual SAG Awards will air simultaneously on TNT and TBS tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. 

