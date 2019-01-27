Shangela Works the 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet in a Princess-Inspired Gown

Let's all take a moment of silence to admire Shangela Laquifa Wadley's head-turning gown at the 2019 SAG Awards.

The star-studded ceremony is one to remember, as it marks the event's 25th anniversary. The 2019 SAG Awards will not only celebrate Hollywood's biggest actors and actresses, but its silver year. We'll cheers to that!

If you notice, the carpet is decked out in silver so it's no surprise that everyone is dressing for the historical occasion, including the A Star is Born actress. Wearing a pretty in pink Christian Siriano dress, she most certainly sparkled as bright as the flashing lights.

Notably, actresses Gemma Chan, Britt Baron and Emily Bluntalso wore similar-colored ensembles, proving that this is one of the hottest trends on the red carpet. As the saying goes, "three's a trend," right?

Shangela's statement-making ballgown featured bright colors that ranged from pastel pink to fuchsia. The top half of the billowing dress was all-beige, making her pink, rainbow-colored skirt pop even more. It almost looked like an ice cream swirl, but fabulous.

Of course, her princess-inspired outfit wouldn't be complete without the addition of her blinding jewelry. Her drop earrings were most certainly eye-catching, which complemented her one-of-a-kind dress.

As for her beauty, she went for an ultra-glam look. The actress stunned in dramatic eye makeup with false lashes, bold brows and vibrant purple-pink shadow, no less. A gorgeous shade of pink on her lips, rosy cheeks and contour tied her look together. All in all, she came to slay, hunny.

Her hair also matched the same vibe as her elegant, yet dramatic gown. It was styled in a high-bun with a few strands that swept across her face.