XXXTentacion's Son Is Born 7 Months After Rapper's Death

Seven months after the death of XXXTentacion, the late rapper's family has announced the birth of his son.

Back in June, XXXTentacion (née Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy) was shot and killed in Florida at the age of 20. On Saturday, XXXTentacion's mom, Cleopatra Bernard, took to Instagram Story to share that her late son's baby has arrived. XXXTentation's girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez, who was early on in her pregnancy at the time of the artist's death, gave birth to a baby boy named Gekyume Onfroy.

"Yume has officially arrived," the message on the Instagram Story post says, along with a baby emoji.