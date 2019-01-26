Whoops! Instagram Didn't Recognize Will.i.am Is in the Black Eyed Peas

Paul Redmond/WireImage
by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 2:37 PM
Where is the love, Instagram?
will.i.am took to social media on Saturday to share an email he had allegedly received from the photo-sharing app. According to the Black Eyed Peas member, he had shared a video for the group's song "Vibrations Pt. 1 Pt. 2;" however, Instagram allegedly removed his post and claimed he didn't have the rights to share it.
"@Instagram just sent me an email saying I don't own my music and I'm not in the @BEP," the recording artist wrote on Twitter. "If Ii were them[,] I'd be embarrassed…I guess even the biggest companies in tech got tech problems."
He then joked he was sharing the link via Twitter instead because its founders "know what's up."
Still, will.i.am seemed to laugh off the whole thing, writing "WTF?" "ha ha ha" and "this is funny and f--- up" alongside snapshots of the alleged notification. He also included a series of laughing emojis.
E! News has reached out to Instagram for comment.
Of course, will.i.am is one of the founding members of the Black Eyed Peas and has won seven Grammys along with his fellow group members.
