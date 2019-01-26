Cardi B Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Red "Pijamas"

Cardi B is turning up the heat this winter.

The "Bartier Cardi" rapper posted a selfie on Instagram Friday night and looked extra sultry while doing so. In the photo, Cardi wore a red leather bra, high-waisted bikini-cut bottoms and thigh-high boots. She also had on a long-sleeve coat made of the same material.

"On the gang," she captioned it. "you know that Cardi a freak! All my pijamas is ........" If those are her pajamas, it's time to turn up the PJ game for anyone having a sleepover with the artist anytime soon.

Cardi's red get-up is just the latest in her slew of outfits that have been totally on point.

The "Invasion of Privacy" rapper has become somewhat of a fashion icon as of late.