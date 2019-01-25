Demi Lovato Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety With an Indulgent Treat

Demi Lovato is celebrating six months of sobriety!

The happy news definitely called for a celebration and Demi's team had the perfect way to congratulate the star on her major accomplishment. The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer dined on Funfetti cake from the famous Susiecakes bakery in Studio City, Calif. Alongside the cake, her team wrote, "Happy 6 mo. We are so f--king proud of you!."

Six months ago, the 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital for an apparent overdose. She was hospitalized for nearly three weeks before entering treatment.

During her stay in rehab, the star relied on her family and friends for their support as she fought to overcome a battle she had long struggled with. As she promised her fans she would, the star has come out on the other side and continues to "work on my mind, body and soul."

"So grateful for the lessons I've learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones," Demi wrote on Instagram on New Year's Eve. "Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless."