Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Just Took a Major Step in Their Relationship

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 6:45 PM

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouseand Barbara Palvin are movin' on up—literally!

The former child star and supermodel revealed to their combined 16 million Instagram followers on Friday evening that they had taken the next step in their relationship by moving in together. 

"Two worms officially in the big apple," 25-year-old Barbara captioned a selfie of the pair posing in their new digs, which offer a stunning view of the New York City skyline. 

Dylan, 26, posted the same snapshot and joked, "We moved in [and] we only had 4 mental breakdowns!"

The duo first sparked romance rumors last summer when they began leaving flirty comments on each other's social media accounts and later attended a film screening together. In November, Dylan won the award for best boyfriend when he hand-delivered fast food to Barbara after she walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. 

Dylan Sprouse Gives TMI About His & Barbara Palvin's Farts

"I was more nervous because he was in the crowd," the catwalk queen told E! News following the show, to which Dylan revealed, "I almost cried a little bit!"

"You know what, it's hard to see like from these interviews and I guess just from the Instagram posts and stuff how hard she's really worked to do this," he continued. "So I think the best part for me is just knowing that like after all of that, it really paid off."

So... when's the housewarming party?

