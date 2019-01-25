Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Just Took a Major Step in Their Relationship

Dylan Sprouseand Barbara Palvin are movin' on up—literally!

The former child star and supermodel revealed to their combined 16 million Instagram followers on Friday evening that they had taken the next step in their relationship by moving in together.

"Two worms officially in the big apple," 25-year-old Barbara captioned a selfie of the pair posing in their new digs, which offer a stunning view of the New York City skyline.

Dylan, 26, posted the same snapshot and joked, "We moved in [and] we only had 4 mental breakdowns!"

The duo first sparked romance rumors last summer when they began leaving flirty comments on each other's social media accounts and later attended a film screening together. In November, Dylan won the award for best boyfriend when he hand-delivered fast food to Barbara after she walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.