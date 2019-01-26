Vanessa Hudgens on Why Rent Live Is the Perfect Story for 2019

Rent may have originally been written in the 90s, but it's still about as relevant as it could be for a 2019 audience.

Fox is putting on its own live production of the show about struggling artists in NYC, dealing with HIV/AIDs and poverty and rising rent prices, and star Vanessa Hudgens, who plays Maureen, sees no reason the story shouldn't resonate with viewers today.

"We are all in a time and age where there's a lot going on in the world and the things that are dealt with in Rent are things that are still being dealt with in our current communities," she tells E! News. "People are still dealing with AIDs. Gentrification in new cities and rent prices going up is a real thing. There's props where we're voting on them to see what's going to happen. It's all so relevant."