I Am the Night Is About to Explore Big Secrets From the History of Hollywood

"There's a line in the pilot which I love where she says, it doesn't matter who I am," Jenkins continued. "It turns out it hugely matters who she is, and who she is is terrible in a lot of ways, and yet her strength and fortitude defied all descriptives about how any of us will be ruled by what identity we're told we are."

If that doesn't already sound like a reason to watch this show, don't forget you've got Pine there, smoldering away as a reporter investigating this strange tale. Jay comes into the story with his own dark past, and Pine was fascinated by the fact that his character's a veteran.

"He had killed people, and was haunted by that and that really got me thinking about the guys that we have coming back home now, and my character says something later on in the series, he says 'they teach you to go to war, but they never teach you how to come back,' and I think that's something we should all be thinking about, and certainly something that every administration should be thinking about before they send young men and women off to kill for their country," Pine says. "You can see the damage that its wrought in this man who's pretty much thrown his life away."