Fatima Ali's Top Chef Co-Stars Pay Tribute After Her Death

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 5:02 PM

Fatima Ali, Top Chef

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

The Top Chef family is mourning the death of Fatima Ali.

On Friday, the 29-year-old chef died after a battle with a rare form of bone cancer. The news of her death came from fellow Top Chef star Bruce Kalman who wrote in a sorrowful post, "It's with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer. I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever."

Fatima's battle with the illness, named Ewing Sarcoma, came to an abrupt end just four months after she was told she had a year to live. The star's cancer, which she had formerly beaten, came back with full force in October. While she was once able to fight the cancer with treatments like chemotherapy, doctors told her it was unlikely to help.

However, in her last days, Fatima seemed to find contentment. "An odd sense of relief has settled inside me, knowing that I can finally live for myself, even if it's just for a few more precious months," she wrote in an essay for Bon Appétit.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Her last words to her many fans were those of gratitude. "I know it's been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I'm sick and unfortunately I'm getting sicker. Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple... I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I'll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can."

To see all the stars' memories of Fatima, read below. 

In the wake of her passing, messages of sympathy have poured into the comments section of Fatima's Instagram. Many loyal Top Chef viewers spoke of their admiration in their comments.

And in a statement from the Top Chef family, they said, "We are deeply saddened to share the news that Fatima Ali has lost her courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. People not only fell in love with her cooking, but fell in love with her personality and heart. We hope that the beautiful memories shared with her will provide comfort to everyone who knew and loved her."

