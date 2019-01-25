Fatima Ali's Top Chef Co-Stars Pay Tribute After Her Death

The Top Chef family is mourning the death of Fatima Ali.

On Friday, the 29-year-old chef died after a battle with a rare form of bone cancer. The news of her death came from fellow Top Chef star Bruce Kalman who wrote in a sorrowful post, "It's with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer. I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever."

Fatima's battle with the illness, named Ewing Sarcoma, came to an abrupt end just four months after she was told she had a year to live. The star's cancer, which she had formerly beaten, came back with full force in October. While she was once able to fight the cancer with treatments like chemotherapy, doctors told her it was unlikely to help.

However, in her last days, Fatima seemed to find contentment. "An odd sense of relief has settled inside me, knowing that I can finally live for myself, even if it's just for a few more precious months," she wrote in an essay for Bon Appétit.