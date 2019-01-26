A Look Back at the Chicest Red Carpet Couples at the SAG Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
We're just one day away from the 2019 SAG Awards!
Voted on by SAG-AFTRA industry members, the annual award show will take place at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, with Megan Mullally taking the stage to host the ceremony. Over the years, many celeb couples like Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, as well as Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have turned the award show into a date night, hitting the red carpet together in chic ensembles.
So, in celebration of this year's ceremony, we're looking back at all of the celeb couples who struck a pose in fierce outfits at the SAG Awards.
Want to see the chicest red carpet couples at the SAG Awards over the years? Take a look below!
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
The Lip Sync Battle co-host and the "All of Me" singer smiled for the cameras at the 2017 ceremony.
Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown
The actress and the This Is Us star struck a pose together on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara
The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, hit the red carpet together in 2017.
Maika Monroe & Joe Keery
The Independence Day: Resurgence actress and her Stranger Things beau walked the red carpet together at the 2018 ceremony.
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
The Big Little Lies star popped her foot while posing alongside her husband at the 2018 award show.
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski
The Mary Poppins Returns star and the Jack Ryan actor are both nominated for awards at the 2019 ceremony.
Steve & Nancy Carell
The Beautiful Boy actor held hands with his wife and former Office co-star Nancy at the 2018 ceremony.
John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh
The Fuller House star cradled McHugh's baby bump on the red carpet in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Billy, in April 2018.
William H. Macy & Felicity Huffman
The longtime loves often turn award shows into date nights.
Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb
The Vice star and the Popular alum struck a pose for photographers at the 2018 award show.