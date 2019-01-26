A Look Back at the Chicest Red Carpet Couples at the SAG Awards

We're just one day away from the 2019 SAG Awards!

Voted on by SAG-AFTRA industry members, the annual award show will take place at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, with Megan Mullally taking the stage to host the ceremony. Over the years, many celeb couples like Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, as well as Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have turned the award show into a date night, hitting the red carpet together in chic ensembles.

So, in celebration of this year's ceremony, we're looking back at all of the celeb couples who struck a pose in fierce outfits at the SAG Awards.