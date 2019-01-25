Watch Cardi B Strut on Her Own Runway as She Preps for Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 2:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

Cardi B proves that she really does like "stuntin.'"

The "I Like It" rapper might not be celebrating Fashion Week in Paris, but that doesn't mean she's not getting ready for the month-long event. Since New York Fashion Week is set to kick off in February, it makes sense that the star would level up her #OOTD's on the 'gram. 

Case in point: in a fiery Instagram post, Cardi B was strutting her stuff in a show-stopping 'fit and she gave fans a fierce catwalk that would make even Tyra Banks proud. 

To be fair, we wouldn't expect anything less from the rapper's feed, considering high-fashion and eccentric beauty looks are her thing. 

To get her in the model mindset, the "Be Careful" rapper strutted to the ultra-popular and viral song "Baby Shark." One word: iconique.

Could Cardi's daughter, Kulture Kiari, have any influence on the singer's choice of music? We can't say for sure.

Either way, Cardi brought the heat wearing a lime green, animal print jacket from Italian brand DROMe, a matching bodysuit from Death by Dolls and shiny leather pants from I. AM. GIA. The pants featured clear cut-outs at the pockets, making her outfit sizzle even more.

Her ensemble was as bright and blinding as a highlighter, but she made it fashionable.

Photos

Cardi B's Greatest High-Fashion Moments

Not surprisingly, the rapper's ensemble was styled by Kollin Carter. He's been dressing Cardi to the nines for quite some time. Some of his legendary outfits include the jaw-dropping two-piece she wore in the "Money" music video as well as her vibrant floral gown at the 2018 American Music Awards.

If you can't get enough of Cardi's style moments (we can't either!), take a look at our gallery below. From a full-on patchwork denim outfit to her lilac leather co-ord set, the rapper's fashion will give you major inspiration.

Cardi B

Instagram

Lime Green Queen

The rappers struts her stuff in an electrifying outfit, proving that she can make anything look high-fashion.

Wearing a leather jacket from Italian brand DROMe, a bodysuit from Death by Dolls and leather pants from I.AM.GIA, this is one Instagram to remember.

Cardi B

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Wearing head-to-toe Chanel, Cardi B sparkles in an all-pink ensemble. 

Cardi B

Instagram

Lilac Leather

The rapper brings the heat with her lilac leather outfit from Christian Siriano, matching purple hair and a highlighter-yellow purse. 

Article continues below

Cardi B

Instagram

Animal Print Pant Suit

One word: fierce! Cardi knows how to rock animal print like no other, making this an oh-so-chic style moment. She's wearing a Christian Siriano design.

Cardi B

Instagram

Feathers, but Make It Fashion

This look is giving us life, hunny. Cardi's outfit couldn't be more glam with her dramatic feather accessory, statement drop-earrings and deep v-cut blazer. She's in a Christian Cowan design.

Cardi B

Instagram

Orange Knock Out

When street-wear meets high-fashion, you get this vibrant ensemble. Cardi's deckout in a Dare to Be Vintage outfit and DSqaured2 shoes. 

Article continues below

Cardi B

Instagram

Denim on Denim

Cardi spices things up with an all-denim, patchwork 'fit from Dolce & Gabbana. In this case, more is more. 

Cardi B

Instagram

Matchy-Matchy

The "Money" singer keeps things streamlined with her matching shoes and coat from Balenciaga.

We can't wait to see what fiery outfits Cardi wears during Fashion Week and the rest of awards season.

If there's one thing we know about the rapper's style, it's that she always brings her A-game. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Fashion Week , Fashion , Style Collective , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Fashion Week After Parties/Dinner, Uma Thurman

Go Inside the Coolest After Parties From Fashion Week Fall 2019

E-Comm: Valentine?s Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Bae to Buy You

Rihanna

From Fashion Icon to Designer: See Rihanna Rock Fashion Week for Over a Decade

E-Comm: Shop These On-Trend Denim Pants

Shop These On-Trend Denim Pants

Paris Fashion Week, Street style

See All the Standout Street Style From Fashion Week Fall 2019

Naomi Campbell, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Valentino

Naomi Campbell Makes Jaw-Dropping Return to Valentino Runway After 14 Years

PLT Megan Barton

We're So Into 'Love Island' Star Megan Barton Hanson's PrettyLittleThing Style

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.