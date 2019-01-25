Watch Cardi B Strut on Her Own Runway as She Preps for Fashion Week

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
Cardi B proves that she really does like "stuntin.'"
The "I Like It" rapper might not be celebrating Fashion Week in Paris, but that doesn't mean she's not getting ready for the month-long event. Since New York Fashion Week is set to kick off in February, it makes sense that the star would level up her #OOTD's on the 'gram.
Case in point: in a fiery Instagram post, Cardi B was strutting her stuff in a show-stopping 'fit and she gave fans a fierce catwalk that would make even Tyra Banks proud.
To be fair, we wouldn't expect anything less from the rapper's feed, considering high-fashion and eccentric beauty looks are her thing.
To get her in the model mindset, the "Be Careful" rapper strutted to the ultra-popular and viral song "Baby Shark." One word: iconique.
Could Cardi's daughter, Kulture Kiari, have any influence on the singer's choice of music? We can't say for sure.
Either way, Cardi brought the heat wearing a lime green, animal print jacket from Italian brand DROMe, a matching bodysuit from Death by Dolls and shiny leather pants from I. AM. GIA. The pants featured clear cut-outs at the pockets, making her outfit sizzle even more.
Her ensemble was as bright and blinding as a highlighter, but she made it fashionable.
Not surprisingly, the rapper's ensemble was styled by Kollin Carter. He's been dressing Cardi to the nines for quite some time. Some of his legendary outfits include the jaw-dropping two-piece she wore in the "Money" music video as well as her vibrant floral gown at the 2018 American Music Awards.
If you can't get enough of Cardi's style moments (we can't either!), take a look at our gallery below. From a full-on patchwork denim outfit to her lilac leather co-ord set, the rapper's fashion will give you major inspiration.
Instagram
Lime Green Queen
The rappers struts her stuff in an electrifying outfit, proving that she can make anything look high-fashion.
Wearing a leather jacket from Italian brand DROMe, a bodysuit from Death by Dolls and leather pants from I.AM.GIA, this is one Instagram to remember.
Instagram
Pretty in Pink
Wearing head-to-toe Chanel, Cardi B sparkles in an all-pink ensemble.
Instagram
Lilac Leather
The rapper brings the heat with her lilac leather outfit from Christian Siriano, matching purple hair and a highlighter-yellow purse.
Instagram
Animal Print Pant Suit
One word: fierce! Cardi knows how to rock animal print like no other, making this an oh-so-chic style moment. She's wearing a Christian Siriano design.
Instagram
Feathers, but Make It Fashion
This look is giving us life, hunny. Cardi's outfit couldn't be more glam with her dramatic feather accessory, statement drop-earrings and deep v-cut blazer. She's in a Christian Cowan design.
Instagram
Orange Knock Out
When street-wear meets high-fashion, you get this vibrant ensemble. Cardi's deckout in a Dare to Be Vintage outfit and DSqaured2 shoes.
Instagram
Denim on Denim
Cardi spices things up with an all-denim, patchwork 'fit from Dolce & Gabbana. In this case, more is more.
Instagram
Matchy-Matchy
The "Money" singer keeps things streamlined with her matching shoes and coat from Balenciaga.
We can't wait to see what fiery outfits Cardi wears during Fashion Week and the rest of awards season.
If there's one thing we know about the rapper's style, it's that she always brings her A-game.
