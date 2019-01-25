Shia LaBeouf, FKA twigs and More Stars Take Over the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

The Image Direct
The 2019 Sundance Film Festival is officially in full swing!
Stars have been spotted arriving in Utah for the festival, where a number of new films are set to premiere. Earlier this week, Honey Boy co-stars (and rumored couple) Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs were photographed at the airport in Utah ahead of their movie's premiere. Pictures show the duo waiting for their luggage at the airport together. LaBeouf and FKA twigs first met on the set of the film in 2018, sparking romance speculation months later.
Mindy Kaling, Glenn Close and Robert Redford are among the other stars who've already arrived at the festival.
Take a look at all of the star sightings at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival below!
Mindy Kaling
The Office alum is photographed at the Pizza Hut Lounge at the festival.
Tony Hale
The Veep star smiles for cameras at the Pizza Hut Lounge.
Riley Keough
The Under the Silver Lake actress is spotted at the festival's Pizza Hut Lounge.
Ava DuVernay
The director speaks at An Artist at the Table Dinner and Program during the festival.
Glenn Close
The Wife star takes the stage at An Artist at the Table Dinner and Program.
Robert Redford
The Oscar-winning director speaks at the After the Wedding premiere.
Shia LaBeouf & FKA Twigs
Honey Boy co-stars arrive at the airport in Utah ahead of their film's premiere.
