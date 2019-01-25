Top Chef Star Fatima Ali Dead at 29 After Cancer Battle

Fatima Ali has lost her battle with cancer.

The former Top Chef contestant died on Friday, Jan. 25 at the age of 29-years-old. She was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer named Ewing Sarcoma in 2017, and briefly went into remission in July. But in October the cancer returned and Fatima was given the prognosis that she only had a year to live.

Sadly, just three months later, in the beginning of January, the reality star shared that her health was rapidly deteriorating. "I know it's been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I'm sick and unfortunately I'm getting sicker," the chef shared. "Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple."

She added, "I hope, because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you."