Prepare for Cuteness Overload as We Celebrate Stormi Webster's First Birthday!

Time flies when you're having fun, or when you have a baby, or both!
Today Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's beautiful baby girl Stormi Webster turns one year old and we really have no clue where the time has gone. It seems like just yesterday that Kylie was rumored to be pregnant and now she has a one-year-old daughter. It's insane!
Throughout Stormi's first year she has had a lot of big moments. She's gone on numerous vacations, including a pre-birthday trip in mid-January with her parents, celebrated her first Christmas, Thanksgiving and more holidays and luckily fans have been along for the wild thanks to Kylie's epic social media presence.
Even though we have seen a lot of Stormi during her first 12 months on earth and as a part of the Kardashian family, it never gets old looking at her adorable baby photos.
Wouldn't you agree?
In honor of Kylie and Travis' baby girl's birthday, we've rounded up all of Stormi's cutest baby pictures for you to look at. You're welcome!
There are a lot of precious moments between the birthday girl and her family and we cannot wait to see what her next year brings.
With cousin sleepovers, going on tour with her dad, trips to the pumpkin patch and celebrating her mom's 21st birthday all in 2018, we bet year two is going to be even bigger and better for this little one.
Happy birthday, Stormi!
Please keep being adorable, wearing matching outfits with your mom and making us say "aw" every time we see you.
Meet Stormi Webster!
Kylie Jenner introduced her baby daughter Stormi with this precious pic of the little one holding her mom's hand.
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Tiny Toes
"Mommy's cute little toes," the new mom posted on social.
Mommy & Me
In their first full-length photo together, Kylie celebrates a special Stormi anniversary with, "angel baby is 1 month old today."
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Face Forward
Kylie shared this clear snapshot of her daughter's adorable face on Snapchat, writing, "My pretty girl."
Sleeping Beauty
Kylie posted an Instagram video of her bundle of joy peacefully sleeping. Too cute!
Snuggle Sesh
The new mom shared a sweet Snapchat video of her daughter snuggling with her BFF Jordyn Woods.
Me & MJ
Kylie posted this precious pic of Stormi with her great grandma Mary Jo writing, "i mean.. does it get any better than this?"
Snapchat
Nap Time
Kylie posted a Snapchat video of her little one snoozing in a pretty pink onesie.
Smiling Selfies
The new mom captioned this pic simply with "stormiiiiiiiii."
Stormi's First Easter!
Stormi looks bright-eyed while celebrating her first Easter with Kylie and Travis.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
"Sleepy Stormi"
Kylie catches her newborn fast asleep while out for a walk.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Cheeky
We just want to pinch Stormi's adorable little cheeks!
Best Friends Forever
The new mom posted this cute pic of her best friend Stormi rocking a fresh pair of sneakers with the caption, "bff."
Matchy Matchy
Kylie and Stormi are truly angelic in all-white in this pic she captioned, "angel baby."
Messy Hair Don't Care
"Our hair both a mess but," Kylie captioned this photo of baby Stormi laying on her chest.
Little Hands
"She has the prettiest little hands," Kylie wrote in this photo she posted to her Instagram story.
"My Happy Baby"
Kylie shared this adorable photo of baby Stormi smiling on April 23.
Meet the Family!
Travis Scott introduced baby Stormi to his family in Texas in early April.
Snapchat
Snapchat Close-Up
Kylie shared close-up photos of baby Stormi on Snapchat in April.
Stormi's First Vacation
Kylie, Travis and Stormi head to the Caribbean for the little one's first getaway. "my pretty girl is 3 months old today," Kylie wrote.
Twinning
The mother-daughter duo look adorable in white while on vacation.
Holding Her Close
Kylie held her little one in a Gucci carrier that reportedly cost $820.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
"Nothing Better"
How cute is Stormi cuddling with her mama?!
Burberry Baby
Kylie posted a photo of baby Stormi wearing a cute Burberry dress.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Pretty in Pink
The reality star celebrates her 21st birthday with her little girl.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Mirror Selfie Time
"Ugh I love you so much. A living breathing piece of my heart [heart emoji]," Kylie wrote on Instagram in November 2018.
Instagram
Snow Bunny
" Stormi takes the snow," Kylie captioned this jet-setting pic of her little one.
Daddy's Girl
Stormi shared a sweet moment with her dad in November and we can't stop smiling at it.
A Year to Remember
Kylie shared this gorgeous photo with her baby girl before 2018 to a close thanking her fans for their love and noting that "having Stormi of course has made it the best."
One Year Old!
"MY GIRLS" Kylie captioned this pic during a first birthday getaway for little Stormi and BFF Jordin Woods.
Splish Splash
"she's in heaven here," Kylie captioned this pic of Stormi enjoying a shower in the sand.
Look Who's Walking!
Kylie shared a pic of Stormi walking ahead of her first b-day.