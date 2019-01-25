Noah Centineo Will Melt Your Heat With His Directorial Debut

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 11:22 AM

Noah Centineo, Lily Collins, ARTY, Music Video

Armada Music B.V.

So your favorite Netflix boyfriend is a director now, at the ripe age of 22.

Noah Centineo helmed the music video for Russian producer and DJ ARTY's "Save Me Tonight," marking his directorial debut. The actor, who rose to fame with the Netflix movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before, also stars in the project, alongside actress Lily Collins.

The actress plays a high school loner who gets bullied. Centineo, who is apparently just adamant about melting our hearts over and over again, comforts her and brings her into his group of friends. They then pull off a colorful prank.

Photos

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor's Cutest Moments

"I convinced @artymusic to let me direct the music video for 'Save Me Tonight' and somehow @lilycollins agreed to star in it with a bunch of our friends. (I might be in it too)," Centineo tweeted on Friday. "So stoked to share with y'all, let me know what you think!"

Centineo can be see next in Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot and, of course, the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

