Demi Lovato Just Reminded Us of Her Disney Channel Show in the Best Way Ever

Demi Lovato just served us a hearty dose of nostalgia.

The 26-year-old singer and actress, who has been away from the spotlight in recent months as she recovers from a drug overdose and relapse that lead to a hospitalization and rehab stint, commented on an Instagram meme that stated that Netflix would be better if it had former Disney Channel shows such as Hannah Montana, The Suite Life on Deck, Wizards of Waverly Place, iCarly and That's So Raven, Nickelodeon shows like Big Time Rush and Zoey 101, the ABC sitcom George Lopez, as well as the Harry Potter films.

"Sonny With a Chance," Lovato added, referring to the Disney Channel original series that aired between 2009 and 2011 and was the first and last show to feature her as a leading actress.