Fire Breaks Out at Ed Sheeran's Country Estate in England

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ed Sheeran

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ed Sheeran's country home was seeing fire on Friday. 

Fire crews headed to the Grammy-winning crooner's estate in Suffolk, England after a "small building fire" was reported. A call was made around 7:30 a.m. and, thanks to the work of three fire engines, it was put out and the smoke ventilated in less than two hours. 

"Three engines were sent to the incident, from Framlingham, Saxmundham and Halesworth," a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service representative said. "Crews extinguished the fire quickly and then ventilated the area of heavy smoke."

Photos

Celebrity Mega Mansions

The cause of the fire and the state of any damage is unclear at this time. E! News has reached out to Sheeran's rep for comment. 

A East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said there were no jobs matching the description for the fire in the county on Friday.

The star grew up in Suffolk and reportedly lives at the estate with his fiancée, Cherry Seaborn

Thinking of you, Ed! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ed Sheeran , Fire , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Demi Lovato, Instagram

Demi Lovato Just Reminded Us of Her Disney Channel Show in the Best Way Ever

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Attention Travis Scott! Kylie Jenner's Ideal Valentine's Day Includes Diamonds

Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D

Jersey Shore's Vinny and Pauly D To Search For Love In Their Version of The Bachelor

Chris Pine, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

You Have to Watch Chris Pine Rap "Ice Ice Baby"

Rachael Ray

Food Network Reviving Rachael Ray's 30 Minute Meals

Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Lala Kent Claims Los Angeles Home Hit by Burglary: "Lock Your Doors and Don't Trust Anybody"

Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian Wears a "Kanye for President" Hat and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.