Lala Kent Issues Warning After Car Hit by Thief: "Lock Your Doors and Don't Trust Anybody"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 9:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Lala Kent has a message for a mystery thief: Enjoy the stuff while you can!

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star took to social media, telling fans that someone stole "thousands of dollars" worth of items from her. 

"So, I go downstairs to my car to start cleaning it out and by the time I made the second run, I had been robbed," she said in an Instagram Story. "All of my Christmas presents—thousands of dollars worth of things—were just taken taken from behind double-guarded gates."

The reality star continued, "Do I feel safe where I live? Not really, but I wanted to give a shout out to the LAPD for taking time out of their hectic days dealing with real life-threatening things just to hear me out on what happened, so shout out to them."

Photos

Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm Friendships

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed officers conducted an investigation and took a crime report for theft from motor vehicle on Thursday afternoon, but did not confirm the identity of the house owner. 

Before signing off, the star issued a message to the thief. 

"I hope whoever took my fabulous stuff enjoys it, but what I hope even more is that we catch you because you can't take other people's things that we work hard to pay for."

As Kent concluded, "That being said, I hope everyone has a phenomenal Thursday. Lock your doors and don't trust anybody." 

Noted, Lala!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lala Kent , Crime , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Will Melt Your Heart Again, This Time With His Directorial Debut

Sex Education Road Trip

The Sex Education Stars Went on an American Road Trip of Firsts and It's Just So Pure

Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Ted Bundy, Movie

Watch Killer Zac Efron Charm Lily Collins in First Ted Bundy Movie Trailer

Demi Lovato, Instagram

Demi Lovato Just Reminded Us of Her Disney Channel Show in the Best Way Ever

Ed Sheeran

Fire Breaks Out at Ed Sheeran's Country Estate in England

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Attention Travis Scott! Kylie Jenner's Ideal Valentine's Day Includes Diamonds

Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D

Jersey Shore's Vinny and Pauly D To Search For Love In Their Version of The Bachelor

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.