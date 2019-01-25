Lala Kent Issues Warning After Car Hit by Thief: "Lock Your Doors and Don't Trust Anybody"

Lala Kent has a message for a mystery thief: Enjoy the stuff while you can!

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star took to social media, telling fans that someone stole "thousands of dollars" worth of items from her.

"So, I go downstairs to my car to start cleaning it out and by the time I made the second run, I had been robbed," she said in an Instagram Story. "All of my Christmas presents—thousands of dollars worth of things—were just taken taken from behind double-guarded gates."

The reality star continued, "Do I feel safe where I live? Not really, but I wanted to give a shout out to the LAPD for taking time out of their hectic days dealing with real life-threatening things just to hear me out on what happened, so shout out to them."